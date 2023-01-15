Strong third period wins it for Augsburg Auggies against Bethel Royals

A tight game between the home-team Augsburg Auggies and the visiting Bethel Royals wasn't settled until the third period, when Augsburg scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Augsburg's Gavin Holland scored the game-winning goal.

The Auggies have now racked up five straight home wins.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Auggies face Gustavus at 7 p.m. CST and the Royals take on Concordia at home at 7 p.m. CST.