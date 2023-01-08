Strong defense as UW-Stevens Point Pointers beat Augsburg Auggies
Four goals scored – and a shutout. The UW-Stevens Point Pointers secured the home victory against the Augsburg Auggies. The game ended 4-0.
The Pointers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nick Gonrowski. Cody Moline assisted.
The Pointers' Jake Theis increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first.
Nick Gonrowski scored late into the second period, assisted by Wilson Northey.
The Pointers made it 4-0 when Andrew Poulias netted one, late in the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.
Coming up:
On Friday, the Pointers will play the Cobbers at 4 p.m. CST, and the Auggies will play the Royals at 7 p.m. CST.