Strong defense as Saint John's Johnnies beat Saint Mary's Cardinals

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Saint John's Johnnies secured the home victory against the Saint Mary's Cardinals. The game ended 2-0.

The Johnnies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Max Borst. Spencer Rudrud and Danny Eckerline assisted.

The Johnnies increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Michael Spinner netted one, assisted by Jack Johnson and Dan Wieber. That left the final score at 2-0.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST.