Strong defense as Saint John's Johnnies beat Gustavus Golden Gusties

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Saint John's Johnnies secured the road victory against the Gustavus Golden Gusties. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Johnnies took the lead when Mason Campbell scored.

Late, Mason Campbell scored a goal, assisted by Joe Papa, making the score 2-0.

The Johnnies increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Lewis Crosby found the back of the net, assisted by Auggie Moore.

In the end the 4-0 came from Matt DeRosa who increased the Johnnies' lead, assisted by Garrett Smith, late in the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Gusties hosting the Yellowjackets at 8 p.m. CST and the Johnnies visiting the Blue Devils at 3 p.m. CST.