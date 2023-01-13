Stout Blue Devils beat Saint John's Johnnies and continue winning run
The game between the Saint John's Johnnies and the Stout Blue Devils on Friday finished 3-1. The result means Stout has five straight wins.
The game between the Saint John's Johnnies and the Stout Blue Devils on Friday finished 3-1. The result means Stout has five straight wins.
Coming up:
On Saturday the Johnnies will play at home against the Pointers at 7 p.m. CST, while the Blue Devils will face the Cobbers road at 2 p.m. CST.