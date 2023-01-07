Star-studded Stout Blue Devils win again in game against Bethel Royals

The Stout Blue Devils are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bethel Royals on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-3 and Stout now has four wins in a row.

The visiting Royals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Braeden Bartoo . Spencer Kring assisted.

The Blue Devils' Dylan Rallis tied it up in the middle of the first, assisted by Kullan Daikawa and Alex Stuckert.

The Blue Devils scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Spencer Kring narrowed the gap to 4-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tyler Braccini and Braeden Bartoo.

Alex Stuckert increased the lead to 5-3 five minutes later, assisted by Dylan Rallis.

The Blue Devils increased the lead to 6-3 with 25 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Peyton Hart.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Blue Devils will play the Pipers at 7 p.m. CST, and the Royals will play the Falcons at 6 p.m. CST.