Star-studded Stout Blue Devils have claimed another win
The Stout Blue Devils continue to stay strong. When the team played the Bethel Royals on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Stout won the game 6-3 and now has four successive wins.
The Royals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Braeden Bartoo . Spencer Kring assisted.
The Blue Devils tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first when Dylan Rallis scored, assisted by Kullan Daikawa and Alex Stuckert.
The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Blue Devils.
Spencer Kring narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Tyler Braccini and Braeden Bartoo.
Alex Stuckert increased the lead to 5-3 five minutes later, assisted by Dylan Rallis.
The Blue Devils increased the lead to 6-3 with 25 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Peyton Hart.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Blue Devils hosting the Pipers at 7 p.m. CST and the Royals visiting the Falcons at 6 p.m. CST.