Star-studded Saint Mary's Cardinals win again in game against Northland Lumberjacks
The Saint Mary's Cardinals are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Northland Lumberjacks on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-4 and Saint Mary's now has six wins in a row.
The Saint Mary's Cardinals are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Northland Lumberjacks on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-4 and Saint Mary's now has six wins in a row.
Saint Mary's' Callahan Nauss scored the game-winning goal.
Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 3-2 going in to the third period.
Bryson Cecconi increased the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ty Brown .
Kasyn Kruse narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later.
Colin Tushie tied the game 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Jackson Nauss .
The Cardinals took the lead early when Callahan Nauss found the back of the net, assisted by Jack Campion . With that, Nauss completed the Saint Mary's Cardinals' comeback.
Next games:
The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Lumberjacks will host the Oles at 3 p.m. CST, and the Cardinals will visit the Blugolds at 7 p.m. CST.