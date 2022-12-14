Star-studded Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders have claimed another win

The Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders continue to stay strong. When the team played the St. Olaf Oles on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. MSOE won the game 5-2 and now has four successive wins.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Christian Sabin. Matt Hanewall and Stuart Harley assisted.

The Oles tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Sean Walsh in the first period, assisted by Troy Bowditch .

The Oles' Jonathan Young took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Pavel Karasek and Luke Suter .

The Raiders scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Cole Beilke increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Gramm McCormack.

Gramm McCormack increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Preston Park and CJ Kline.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Oles will host the Royals at 7 p.m. CST, and the Raiders will visit the Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. CST.