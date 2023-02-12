Star-studded Augsburg Auggies win again in game against Hamline Pipers

The Augsburg Auggies are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Hamline Pipers on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-0 and Augsburg now has four wins in a row.

The Auggies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Daniel Chladek. Erik Palmqvist and Nick Woodward assisted.

The Auggies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nick Catalano halfway through the first, assisted by Austin Dollimer and Michael Redmon.

Gavin Holland scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Jarod Blackowiak.

The Auggies made it 4-0 with a goal from Nick Woodward.

The Auggies increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Fritz Belisle netted one.

Fritz Belisle increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Michael Ferrandino.

The Auggies made it 7-0 when Erik Palmqvist scored, assisted by Mason Palmer halfway through the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.