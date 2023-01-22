St. Scholastica Saints win at home against St. Olaf Oles

The St. Scholastica Saints won when they visited the St. Olaf Oles on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Saints took the lead when Arkhip Ledenkov beat the goalie assisted by Nathan Driver and Filimon Ledenkov .

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 early when Carsen Richels netted one, assisted by Filimon Ledenkov and Arkhip Ledenkov.

Carsen Richels then tallied a goal as he scored again, halfway through, making the score 3-0. Filimon Ledenkov and Arkhip Ledenkov assisted.

Sean Walsh narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Matthew Pointer .

The Oles narrowed the gap again late into the third when Connor Kalthoff found the back of the net, assisted by Sean Walsh.

The Saints increased the lead to 4-2 with two seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Arkhip Ledenkov, assisted by Filimon Ledenkov and Carsen Richels.

Next games:

Next up, the Saints face Hamline at 7 p.m. CST, while the Oles face Concordia on the road at 7 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Friday.