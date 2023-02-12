St. Scholastica Saints win at home against Saint Mary's Cardinals

The St. Scholastica Saints won the home game against the Saint Mary's Cardinals 4-1 on Saturday.

The Saints took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Carsen Richels . Filimon Ledenkov and Arkhip Ledenkov assisted.

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Nick Lanigan found the back of the net, assisted by Alec Severson .

Halfway through, Laudon Poellinger scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Saints' Nathan Driver tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Jacob Seitz and Nick Lanigan assisted.

The Saints increased the lead to 4-1 with 47 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Filimon Ledenkov.

Next up:

On Friday the Saints will play on the road against the Auggies at 7 p.m. CST, while the Cardinals will face the Cobbers home at 7:05 p.m. CST.