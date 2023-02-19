Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College MIAC - Men's

St. Scholastica Saints win at home against Augsburg Auggies

The St. Scholastica Saints won when they visited the Augsburg Auggies on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

img_500255780_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 19, 2023 11:01 AM

The St. Scholastica Saints won when they visited the Augsburg Auggies on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting Saints started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Arkhip Ledenkov scoring in the first minute, assisted by Carsen Richels and Hunter Paine .

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Brodie Girod in the middle of the first period, assisted by Jack Fuss .

The Saints increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Carsen Richels scored, assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Jack Branby .

Logan Kons narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Erik Palmqvist and Peyton Hanson.

Jack Fuss increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Nathan Adrian .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.