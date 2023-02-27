Sponsored By
Men's College MIAC - Men's

St. Scholastica Saints win and move on

The St. Scholastica Saints have advanced to the next round after a 3-2 victory over the St. Olaf Oles in the playoff knock-out game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 26, 2023 09:50 PM

The Saints took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Filimon Ledenkov . Danylo Sukhonos and Arkhip Ledenkov assisted.

The Saints' Arkhip Ledenkov increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jack Fuss and Filimon Ledenkov.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Saints led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
