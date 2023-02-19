St. Scholastica Saints win 4-1 at home against Augsburg Auggies

The St. Scholastica Saints won at home on Saturday, handing the Augsburg Auggies a defeat 4-1.

The Saints started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Arkhip Ledenkov scoring in the first minute, assisted by Carsen Richels and Hunter Paine .

The Saints' Brodie Girod increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Jack Fuss .

The Saints increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Carsen Richels scored, assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Jack Branby .

Logan Kons narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Erik Palmqvist and Peyton Hanson.

Jack Fuss increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Nathan Adrian .