St. Scholastica Saints pull ahead in the third to defeat Bethel Royals

The St. Scholastica Saints were victorious at home against the Bethel Royals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but St. Scholastica pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-4.

The hosting Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Carsen Richels . Arkhip Ledenkov and Braeden Holcomb assisted.

The Saints' Nathan Adrian increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Jacob Seitz .

The Saints increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Carsen Richels scored again, assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Bryce Johnson .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Saints took the lead early into the third period when Nathan Adrian found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Nick Lanigan .

Sam Wilhite tied it up 4-4 six minutes later, assisted by Brian Smith and Jack Bayless .

Alec Severson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Nathan Driver and Nathan Adrian.

Arkhip Ledenkov increased the lead to 6-4 four minutes later, assisted by Carsen Richels and Danylo Sukhonos .

The Saints have now won five games in a row.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.