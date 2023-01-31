St. Scholastica Saints keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the St. Scholastica Saints as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Hamline Pipers, making it four in a row. They won 4-3 over Hamline.

St. Scholastica's Nathan Adrian scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Saints took the lead when Nathan Driver scored the first goal assisted by Bryce Johnson and Tristan Shewchuk .

Halfway through, Carsen Richels scored a goal, assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Filimon Ledenkov , making the score 2-0.

The Pipers made it 2-1 with a goal from Carson Simon.

Ryan Brandt tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period.

Jacob Seitz took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Nathan Adrian and Alec Severson .

The Pipers tied the score 3-3 with 31 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Brandon Bissett, assisted by Sam Dabrowski and Jordon Halverson.

The Saints took the lead after only 19 seconds into overtime when Nathan Adrian found the back of the net. That left the final score at 4-3.

Coming up:

In the next round on Friday, the Pipers will face Gustavus at home at 7 p.m. CST, while the Saints host Bethel at 7 p.m. CST.