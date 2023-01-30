St. Scholastica Saints grab extra point vs. Hamline Pipers in overtime

The Hamline Pipers and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. St. Scholastica beat Hamline in overtime 4-3.

St. Scholastica's Nathan Adrian scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Saints took the lead when Nathan Driver scored the first goal assisted by Bryce Johnson and Tristan Shewchuk .

Halfway through, Carsen Richels scored a goal, assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Filimon Ledenkov , making the score 2-0.

The Pipers made it 2-1 with a goal from Carson Simon.

Ryan Brandt tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period.

Jacob Seitz took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Nathan Adrian and Alec Severson .

The Pipers tied the score 3-3 with 31 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Brandon Bissett, assisted by Sam Dabrowski and Jordon Halverson.

Just over zero minutes in, Nathan Adrian scored the game-winner for the road team.

With this win the Saints have four straight victories.

Coming up:

In the next round on Friday, the Pipers will face Gustavus at home at 7 p.m. CST, while the Saints host Bethel at 7 p.m. CST.