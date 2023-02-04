St. Scholastica Saints dig deep in the third to win against Bethel Royals

The St. Scholastica Saints and the visiting Bethel Royals were tied going into the third, but St. Scholastica pulled away for a 6-4 victory in game action.

The hosting Saints took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Carsen Richels . Arkhip Ledenkov and Braeden Holcomb assisted.

The Saints' Nathan Adrian increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Jacob Seitz .

The Saints increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Carsen Richels scored again, assisted by Arkhip Ledenkov and Bryce Johnson .

Three goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Saints took the lead early into the third period when Nathan Adrian scored again, assisted by Nick Lanigan .

Sam Wilhite tied it up 4-4 six minutes later, assisted by Brian Smith and Jack Bayless .

Alec Severson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Nathan Driver and Nathan Adrian.

Arkhip Ledenkov increased the lead to 6-4 four minutes later, assisted by Carsen Richels and Danylo Sukhonos .

The Saints have now won five games in a row.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.