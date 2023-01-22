St. Scholastica Saints beat St. Olaf Oles

The St. Scholastica Saints won their home game against the St. Olaf Oles on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 33 seconds into the second period, the Saints took the lead when Arkhip Ledenkov netted one assisted by Nathan Driver and Filimon Ledenkov .

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 early when Carsen Richels beat the goalie, assisted by Filimon Ledenkov and Arkhip Ledenkov.

The Saints made it 3-0 with a goal from Carsen Richels.

Sean Walsh narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Matthew Pointer .

The Oles' Connor Kalthoff narrowed the gap again, assisted by Sean Walsh at 18:55 into the third period.

The Saints increased the lead to 4-2 with two seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Arkhip Ledenkov, assisted by Filimon Ledenkov and Carsen Richels.

Next up:

On Friday, the Saints will host Hamline at 7 p.m. CST and the Oles will host Concordia at 7 p.m. CST.