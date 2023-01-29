St. Scholastica Saints beat Hamline Pipers in overtime

The Hamline Pipers hosted the St. Scholastica Saints in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and St. Scholastica prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

St. Scholastica's Nathan Adrian scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Saints took the lead when Nathan Driver scored the first goal assisted by Bryce Johnson and Tristan Shewchuk .

Carsen Richels then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Arkhip Ledenkov and Filimon Ledenkov assisted.

Late, Carson Simon scored a goal, assisted by Scott Moyer and Andrew Erwin, making the score 2-1.

Ryan Brandt tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period.

Jacob Seitz took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Nathan Adrian and Alec Severson .

The Pipers tied the score 3-3 with 31 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Brandon Bissett, assisted by Sam Dabrowski and Jordon Halverson.

Just over zero minutes in, Nathan Adrian scored the game-winner for the road team.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Saints.

Next games:

On Friday, the Pipers will host Gustavus at 7 p.m. CST and the Saints will host Bethel at 7 p.m. CST.