St. Olaf Oles grab extra point vs. Northland Lumberjacks in overtime

The Northland Lumberjacks and the visiting St. Olaf Oles tied 2-2 in regulation on Saturday. St. Olaf beat Northland in overtime 3-2.

St. Olaf's Troy Bowditch scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Luke Hartge . Zach Ross and Ben Varga assisted.

Connor Kalthoff scored early into the second period, assisted by Jonathan Young and Kelijah McElroy .

Late, Tyler Cooper scored a goal, assisted by Troy Bowditch and Jonathan Panisa , making the score 2-1.

Jackson Breton tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Brock Weimer and Andrew Liwiski . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:02 before Troy Bowditch scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jonathan Young.