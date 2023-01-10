St. Olaf Oles beat in overtime the Northland Lumberjacks

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the St. Olaf Oles come away with the close win over the Northland Lumberjacks on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

St. Olaf's Troy Bowditch scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Lumberjacks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Luke Hartge . Zach Ross and Ben Varga assisted.

Connor Kalthoff scored early into the second period, assisted by Jonathan Young and Kelijah McElroy .

Late, Tyler Cooper scored a goal, assisted by Troy Bowditch and Jonathan Panisa , making the score 2-1.

Jackson Breton tied it up 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Brock Weimer and Andrew Liwiski . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:02 before Troy Bowditch scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jonathan Young.