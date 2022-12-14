St. Norbert College Green Knights victorious against Augsburg Auggies

The St. Norbert College Green Knights defeated the Augsburg Auggies 5-3 on Friday.

The hosting Green Knights took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Michael McChesney. Ben Schmidling and Jordan Strand assisted.

The Green Knights' Curtis Hammond increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Ian Famulak.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Green Knights led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Ian Famulak increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Curtis Hammond and Braden Lindstrom.

Michael Redmon narrowed the gap to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Kyler Yeo and Dylan Schneider.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.