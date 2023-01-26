ADVERTISEMENT

St. John's players and coaches describe excitement for playing on Hockey Day Minnesota

Senior forwards Brett Meister, Auggie Moore and head coach Doug Schueller join Mick Hatten before their Friday night game.

St. John's forwards Brett Meister, left, and Auggie Moore join Mick Hatten in White Bear Lake, Minn., on Thursday.
January 26, 2023 05:04 PM
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — St. John's senior forwards Brett Meister (White Bear Lake) and Auggie Moore (Edina) join The Rink Live's Mick Hatten to talk about playing Augsburg in a Division III matchup on Friday night during Hockey Day Minnesota.

The players say talking to other teammates who played in previous outdoor Hockey Day Minnesota games in high school have helped them prepare, as well as helping them enjoy the event.

"We're just super excited we get to be here," Moore said.

Meister, who is playing in his hometown, said, "Honestly, just rolling in, it kind of gave me the chills a little bit."

Scheuller, in his 15th season leading the Johnnies program, discusses how he tried to get his program into previous Hockey Day Minnesota and one major equipment change his team will deploy playing outside.

"It's not only a fun event, but its a huge series for us," Schueller said. "We always have great games against Augsburg, they're a good team."

