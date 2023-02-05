Sommers' two goals net Hamline Pipers victory over Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Hamline Pipers defeated the hosting Gustavus Golden Gusties on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Pipers took the lead when Sam Dabrowski scored assisted by Dallas Duckson.

Bailey Sommers then tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Jordon Halverson and Sam Dabrowski assisted.

Halfway through, Joe Collins scored a goal, assisted by Bailey Sommers, making the score 3-0.

Stanislav Danaev narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Brandon Sloth and Joey Gimberlin.

The Pipers increased the lead to 4-1 with four seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Bailey Sommers, assisted by Joe Collins and Erik Dahl .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.