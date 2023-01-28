Solid victory for St. Scholastica Saints – shut out Hamline Pipers

The St. Scholastica Saints won their home game against the Hamline Pipers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and with a minute left into the second period, the Saints took the lead when Tyler Hinterser scored the first goal assisted by Sam Olson and Arkhip Ledenkov .

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 with 17 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Tristan Shewchuk .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.