Solid victory for St. Olaf Oles – shut out Gustavus Golden Gusties

The St. Olaf Oles won their road game against the Gustavus Golden Gusties. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Oles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Spencer Light . Evan Shoemaker assisted.

Ben Luscko scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Eric Brown .

The Oles made it 3-0 when Noah Heisler netted one, assisted by Eric Brown and Tyler Cooper late.