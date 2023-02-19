Sponsored By
Men's College MIAC - Men's

Solid victory for St. Olaf Oles – shut out Gustavus Golden Gusties

The St. Olaf Oles won their road game against the Gustavus Golden Gusties. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

img_500255767_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 19, 2023 11:01 AM

The Oles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Spencer Light . Evan Shoemaker assisted.

Ben Luscko scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Eric Brown .

The Oles made it 3-0 when Noah Heisler netted one, assisted by Eric Brown and Tyler Cooper late.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.