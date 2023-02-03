Solid victory for Saint John's Johnnies – shut out Saint Mary's Cardinals

The Saint John's Johnnies won their home game against the Saint Mary's Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The hosting Johnnies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Borst. Spencer Rudrud and Danny Eckerline assisted.

The Johnnies increased the lead to 2-0, after only seven seconds into the third period when Michael Spinner scored, assisted by Jack Johnson and Dan Wieber. That left the final score at 2-0.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST.