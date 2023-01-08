Solid victory for Saint John's Johnnies – shut out Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Saint John's Johnnies won their road game against the Gustavus Golden Gusties. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Johnnies took the lead when Mason Campbell scored the first goal.

Mason Campbell then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 2-0. Joe Papa assisted.

The Johnnies increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Lewis Crosby netted one, assisted by Auggie Moore.

The Johnnies made it 4-0 when Matt DeRosa beat the goalie, assisted by Garrett Smith late into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Gusties hosting the Yellowjackets at 8 p.m. CST and the Johnnies visiting the Blue Devils at 3 p.m. CST.