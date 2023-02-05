Sharp shooting from Sommers in Hamline Pipers' win over Gustavus Golden Gusties

The host Hamline Pipers claimed four goals the hosting Gustavus Golden Gusties on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Pipers took the lead when Sam Dabrowski scored the first goal assisted by Dallas Duckson.

Six minutes into the period, Bailey Sommers scored a goal, assisted by Jordon Halverson and Sam Dabrowski, making the score 2-0.

Joe Collins then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Bailey Sommers assisted.

Stanislav Danaev narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Brandon Sloth and Joey Gimberlin.

The Pipers increased the lead to 4-1 with four seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Bailey Sommers, assisted by Joe Collins and Erik Dahl .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Gustavus.