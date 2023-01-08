Sharp shooting from Smith in UW-River Falls Falcons' win over Bethel Royals

The host UW-River Falls Falcons claimed five goals the visiting Bethel Royals on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

The hosting Falcons took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Smith . Noah Ganske and Mike Gelatt assisted.

The Falcons increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Mike Gelatt late into the first, assisted by Dylan Smith and Noah Roofe.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Falcons.

The Royals narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jarrett Cammarata , assisted by Dylan Giorgio and Adam Bricker at 9:27 into the third period.

The Falcons increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.48 remaining of the third period after a goal from Billy Feczko .

Next up:

The Falcons will travel to the Gustavus Golden Gusties on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face Augsburg at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.