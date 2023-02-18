Sharp shooting from Plante in Concordia Cobbers' win over Saint Mary's Cardinals

The host Concordia Cobbers claimed seven goals the hosting Saint Mary's Cardinals on Friday. The final score was 7-1.

The visiting Cobbers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Mason Plante scoring in the first period, assisted by Cole Lehmann and Liam Haslam.

The Cobbers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Liam Haslam in the first period, assisted by Ben Luedtke and Bauer Barry.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Cobbers led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Garrett Sandberg increased the lead to 7-1 halfway through the third period.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.