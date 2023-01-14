Sharp shooting from Lindauer in Saint Mary's Cardinals' win over St. Olaf Oles

The host Saint Mary's Cardinals claimed eight goals the hosting St. Olaf Oles on Friday. The final score was 8-2.

The visiting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Blake Campbell scoring in the first period, assisted by Jack Campion and Trevor Schroder .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Gabe Potyk scored the first goal, assisted by Colin Tushie and Kasyn Kruse .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Nathan Solis in the middle of the first period, assisted by Gabe Potyk.

The Cardinals' Nikita Sheberov increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Thomas Magnavite and Laudon Poellinger .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Brady Lindauer increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jackson Nauss .

Tyler Cooper narrowed the gap to 6-1 late into the third, assisted by Troy Bowditch .

The Oles narrowed the gap again late in the third when Evan Shoemaker beat the goalie, assisted by Noah Heisler and Eric Brown .

Brady Lindauer increased the lead to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Campion and Callahan Nauss .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 8-2 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Trevor Schroder, assisted by Brady Lindauer and Warner Young .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST.