Sharp shooting from Ledenkov in St. Scholastica Saints' win over UW-River Falls Falcons

The host St. Scholastica Saints claimed five goals the visiting UW-River Falls Falcons on Friday. The final score was 5-3.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Carsen Richels . Arkhip Ledenkov and Filimon Ledenkov assisted.

The Falcons tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Burke Simpson in the middle of the first, assisted by Logan Severson .

The Saints took the lead late into the first when Arkhip Ledenkov scored, assisted by Carsen Richels.

The Saints scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Arkhip Ledenkov increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Filimon Ledenkov and Matej Palfy .

Owen Belisle narrowed the gap to 4-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Valentino Passarelli and Logan Severson.

The Saints increased the lead to 5-3 with 19 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jacob Seitz , assisted by Nathan Adrian .

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Saints host Eau Claire at 7 p.m. CST and the Falcons welcome the Gustavus Golden Gusties at 7 p.m. CST.