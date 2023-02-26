Sharp shooting from Dollimer in Augsburg Auggies' win over Saint John's Johnnies

The host Augsburg Auggies claimed three goals the visiting Saint John's Johnnies on Saturday. The final score was 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Auggies took the lead when Vincent Weis scored assisted by Jarod Blackowiak.

Halfway through, Austin Dollimer scored a goal, assisted by Gavin Holland, making the score 2-0.

Max Borst narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jackson Sabo and Peter Tabor.

Austin Dollimer increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Fritz Belisle and Mason Palmer.