Saint Mary's Cardinals' winning streak broken by UW-Eau Claire Blugolds

The Saint Mary's Cardinals have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds, Saint Mary's was on a run of six straight wins. But, Saturday's game finished 4-1 and the winning streak was ended.

The visiting Cardinals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Thomas Magnavite scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Laudon Poellinger and Warner Young .

Quinn Green scored late into the second period, assisted by Ryan Green and Willy Stauber.

Ryan Green took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Quinn Green and Willy Stauber.

Jordan Randall increased the lead to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Blake Kryska and Willy Stauber.

Blake Kryska increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Blugolds host Hamline at 7 p.m. CST and the Cardinals host St. Olaf.