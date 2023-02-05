Saint Mary's Cardinals win at home against Saint John's Johnnies

The Saint Mary's Cardinals won the home game against the Saint John's Johnnies 7-3 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jackson Nauss . Jack Campion assisted.

The Johnnies tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Dan Wieber late in the first, assisted by Auggie Moore.

The Cardinals scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-2, after only 48 seconds into the third period when Callahan Nauss netted one, assisted by Thomas Magnavite .

Michael Spinner narrowed the gap to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Joe Papa and Garrett Smith.

Warner Young increased the lead to 6-3 three minutes later, assisted by Brady Lindauer .

Laudon Poellinger increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Warner Young and Kellen Tharaldson .

Coming up:

On Friday, the Cardinals face St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. CST and the Johnnies take on St. Olaf at home at 7 p.m. CST.