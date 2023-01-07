Saint Mary's Cardinals win against Northland Lumberjacks in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Saint Mary's Cardinals come away with the close win over the Northland Lumberjacks on the road on Friday. The final score was 5-4.

Saint Mary's' Callahan Nauss scored the game-winning goal.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Bryson Cecconi increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ty Brown .

Kasyn Kruse narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later.

Colin Tushie tied it up 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Jackson Nauss . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:08 before Callahan Nauss scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jack Campion .

This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Cardinals.

Next games:

The Lumberjacks host the St. Olaf Oles in the next game on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. The same day, the Cardinals will host the Blugolds at 7 p.m. CST.