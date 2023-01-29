Saint Mary's Cardinals win against Bethel Royals in overtime

The Saint Mary's Cardinals managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the Bethel Royals, ending 3-2 in the action on Saturday.

Saint Mary's' Callahan Nauss scored the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Bud Winter . Jack Campion assisted.

Ben Ward scored midway through the second period, assisted by Jarrett Cammarata .

Late, Brady Lindauer scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Luke Posner tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jarrett Cammarata and Caydon Meyer . The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Callahan Nauss scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next up:

The Cardinals play St. John's away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face St. Scholastica at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.