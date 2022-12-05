Saint Mary's Cardinals win 4-1 at home against Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Saint Mary's Cardinals won at home on Friday, handing the Gustavus Golden Gusties a defeat 4-1.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jack Campion . Laudon Poellinger assisted.

Trevor Schroder scored early into the second period, assisted by Jack Campion and Bud Winter .

Gusties' Stanislav Danaev tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Toby Sengvongxay and Wilmer Svensson assisted.

Warner Young increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Campion and Trevor Schroder.

Jackson Nauss increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Brady Lindauer and Brendan Westbrook .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.