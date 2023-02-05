Saint Mary's Cardinals victorious against Saint John's Johnnies

The Saint Mary's Cardinals defeated the Saint John's Johnnies 7-3 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jackson Nauss . Jack Campion assisted.

The Johnnies' Dan Wieber tied it up late into the first, assisted by Auggie Moore.

The Cardinals scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-2 within the first minute of the third period when Callahan Nauss scored, assisted by Thomas Magnavite .

Michael Spinner narrowed the gap to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Joe Papa and Garrett Smith.

Warner Young increased the lead to 6-3 three minutes later, assisted by Brady Lindauer .

Laudon Poellinger increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Warner Young and Kellen Tharaldson .

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Cardinals host St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. CST and the Johnnies host St. Olaf.