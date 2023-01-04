Saint Mary's Cardinals score twice in the third to beat Lawrence Vikings

The Saint Mary's Cardinals defeated the Lawrence Vikings 6-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Saint Mary's pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Vikings started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jordan Cooper scoring in the first minute, assisted by Zach Lodes and Ivan Galaguzov.

The Vikings increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Jack Michels scored, assisted by Dante Terramani and Hugh Anderson.

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Colin Tushie took the lead in the third period, assisted by Brady Lindauer and Trevor Schroder .

Nikita Sheberov increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Nathan Solis and Thomas Magnavite .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 6-3 with 58 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Thomas Magnavite.