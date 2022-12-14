Saint Mary's Cardinals in strong shape as they beat Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders

The Saint Mary's Cardinals' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders at home on Saturday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 5-3, meaning that Saint Mary's now has four victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The Cardinals took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Colin Tushie . Warner Young assisted.

The Cardinals scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Christian Sabin tied it up 3-3 late in the third period, assisted by Kyle Herbster and Gramm McCormack.

The Cardinals took the lead with 01.38 remaining of the third after a goal from Thomas Magnavite .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 5-3 with five seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Trevor Schroder .