Saint Mary's Cardinals dig deep in the third to win against Lawrence Vikings

The Lawrence Vikings and the visiting Saint Mary's Cardinals were tied going into the third, but Saint Mary's pulled away for a 6-3 victory in game action.

The hosting Vikings started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jordan Cooper scoring in the first minute, assisted by Zach Lodes and Ivan Galaguzov.

The Vikings' Jack Michels increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Dante Terramani and Hugh Anderson.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Colin Tushie took the lead in the third period, assisted by Brady Lindauer and Trevor Schroder .

Nikita Sheberov increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Nathan Solis and Thomas Magnavite .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 6-3 with 58 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Thomas Magnavite.