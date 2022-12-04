Saint Mary's Cardinals defeat Gustavus Golden Gusties – continuing winning streak

The result was 4-3 when the Gustavus Golden Gusties and the Saint Mary's Cardinals met on Saturday. But this time, Saint Mary's secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Saint Mary's is now in top form.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kellen Tharaldson halfway through the first period, assisted by Laudon Poellinger and Warner Young .

The Cardinals' Nikita Sheberov increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Laudon Poellinger and Nathan Solis .

The Cardinals increased the lead to 4-0 early in the second period when Kellen Tharaldson found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Warner Young and Trevor Schroder .

Jac Triemert narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Nick Mohs-Messerli and Nate Stone.

The Gusties narrowed the gap again early into the third when Kylar Fenton netted one, assisted by Jack Kubitz.

The Gusties narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jac Triemert, assisted by Jack Kubitz and Joey Gimberlin at 10:14 into the third period.

Next up:

The Cardinals play against MSOE on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Gusties will face Lawrence on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST.