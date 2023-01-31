Saint Mary's Cardinals claim win at home against Bethel Royals

A close game saw the Saint Mary's Cardinals just edge out the Bethel Royals on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Saint Mary's' Callahan Nauss scored the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Bud Winter . Jack Campion assisted.

Ben Ward scored midway through the second period, assisted by Jarrett Cammarata and Caydon Meyer .

Late, Brady Lindauer scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Luke Posner tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Caydon Meyer and Ben Ward.

The Cardinals took the lead early when Callahan Nauss scored. The 3-2 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Cardinals travel to the Saint John's Johnnies on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face St. Scholastica on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.