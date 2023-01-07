Saint Mary's Cardinals beat Northland Lumberjacks in overtime

The Northland Lumberjacks hosted the Saint Mary's Cardinals in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Saint Mary's prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Saint Mary's' Callahan Nauss scored the game-winning goal.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Bryson Cecconi increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ty Brown .

Kasyn Kruse narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later.

Colin Tushie tied it up 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Jackson Nauss . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:08 before Callahan Nauss scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jack Campion .

The Cardinals have now won six games in a row.

Next games:

The Lumberjacks host the St. Olaf Oles in the next game on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. The same day, the Cardinals will host the Blugolds at 7 p.m. CST.