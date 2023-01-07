Saint John's Johnnies win at home against Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Saint John's Johnnies won the home game against the Gustavus Golden Gusties 4-1 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Johnnies took the lead when Matt DeRosa scored the first goal assisted by Mason Campbell.

The Johnnies made it 2-0 with a goal from Mason Campbell.

Josh Maucieri increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Peter Tabor and Jack Johnson.

Kylar Fenton narrowed the gap to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Patrick McDonald and Jack Kubitz.

The Johnnies increased the lead to 4-1 with one second remaining of the third after a goal from Auggie Moore, assisted by Nick Michel.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Gustavus.