Saint John's Johnnies win 4-1 at home against Gustavus Golden Gusties

The Saint John's Johnnies won at home on Friday, handing the Gustavus Golden Gusties a defeat 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Johnnies took the lead when Matt DeRosa scored the first goal assisted by Mason Campbell.

Mason Campbell then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Jackson Sabo assisted.

Josh Maucieri increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Peter Tabor and Jack Johnson.

Kylar Fenton narrowed the gap to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Patrick McDonald and Jack Kubitz.

The Johnnies increased the lead to 4-1 with one second remaining of the third after a goal from Auggie Moore, assisted by Nick Michel.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.